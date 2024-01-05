David Muir, Linsey Davis to Moderate ABC News Primary Debate in New Hampshire

David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight, and Linsey Davis, anchor of Prime on ABC News Live, will moderate the January 18 Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire. The debate, hosted by ABC News, happens at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

Rounding out the broadcast team at Saint Anselm is Martha Raddatz, This Week co-anchor; Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor; and Adam Sexton, WMUR Manchester political director.

Hearst Television owns WMUR.

Republican debates for the 2024 election began in August in Milwaukee. Another happened in September in California, then the third one in Miami in November. The fourth took place in Alabama in December.

CNN hosts a GOP debate in Iowa January 10, featuring Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, and another in New Hampshire January 21.

The presidential hopefuls to appear onstage January 18 have not been announced.

New Hampshire holds its primary January 23.