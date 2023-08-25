‘Good Morning America’ Goes on Hunt For America’s Top Taco

Good Morning America begins its hunt for the best tacos in America, when its “United States of Tacos” stunt kicks off August 28. The guest judges, including chefs, local TV personalities and sports stars, begin in Chicago. The tasters then move on to Dallas Tuesday, August 29, Miami August 30 and Atlanta August 31.

Two establishments from each city make the finals, then compete live on GMA Friday, September 1. The top taco maker gets $20,000 and bragging rights.

In Chicago, the guest judges are former Chicago Bears player Israel Idonije, chef Fabio Viviani and WLS Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler. In Dallas, it’s chef Evelyn Garcia, former Dallas Mavericks star Grant Williams and WFAA anchor Mark Istook.

Miami has DJ Khaled, Joey Fatone of NSYNC and chef Lorena Garcia. Atlanta sees TV personality/songwriter/restaurateur Kandi Burruss, restaurateur Todd Tucker and WSB meteorologist Brian Monahan taste some tacos.

Judges for the final showdown September 1 are chef Chris Valdes and three surprise tasters.

Simone Swink executive produces GMA. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan are the anchors and Ginger Zee is chief meteorologist.

Late last month, GMA sampled the best ballpark snacks across America.