5 Disney Princesses in Lego Form Come Together in Disney Plus Special

A Disney Plus special features a Disney princess mash-up, with some Legos mixed in. Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest premieres on Disney Plus August 18. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Ariel from The Little Mermaid appear in the animated special.

Disney Plus shared a trailer August 8.

The premiere happens leading into World Princess Week, a Disney creation that occurs August 20-26.

The special, which appears to be heavy on humor, sees the five princesses, in minifig form, transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they discover that Gaston from Beauty and the Beast has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms. The princesses must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston.

Lego Disney Princesses features the voices of Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana and Katie Von Till as Snow White. Additional cast includes Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror and Jim Cummings as King Triton.

Michael D. Black is the director and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

Viewers can buy the Lego Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle featured in the special on ShopDisney.com and at retail locations.

Disney calls World Princess Week “a global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters.” Disney has been celebrating a “Wonder of Princess” initiative all month as part of its 100th anniversary.