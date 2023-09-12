‘Extra’ Adds Podcasts To Mix in Season 30

Extra, as it enters its 30th season in syndication, is dropping two podcasts into the mix: weekly entry Extra: The Podcast and twice-weekly True Crime Daily, drawn from the syndicated strip of the same name.

Extra: The Podcast will spend an hour each week covering major stories out of Hollywood as well as offering extended versions of Extra’s interviews.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with Audacy for Extra: The Podcast as part of our milestone 30th season,” Extra executive producers Jeremy Spiegel and Theresa Coffino said in a statement. “Our team of Hollywood insiders are making headlines daily and getting the biggest celebrities. The podcast will allow us to feature extended interviews not seen in the show and exclusive content not heard anywhere else.”

Hosted by Extra senior correspondent and weekend co-host Melvin Robert, Extra: The Podcast will launch on Wednesday, September 13, on the Audacy app and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

Warner Bros. Unscripted TV also is partnering with Audacy to release True Crime Daily as a twice-weekly podcast. True Crime Daily: The Podcast will be hosted by Ana Garcia and released on Tuesdays and Fridays. Website, and now podcast, True Crime Daily was born out of Crime Watch Daily, a syndicated strip that aired from September 2015 through June 2018.

“We’re so excited to partner with Telepictures and Extra, the leading name in celebrity and entertainment news, and to celebrate the launch of the show’s 30th season,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman, EVP, podcasts, Audacy, also in a statement. “The podcast companions of Extra and True Crime Daily will deliver informative, compelling content to listeners across the country.”