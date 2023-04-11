‘Extra’ Renewed for 30th Season

'Extra' has been hosted by Billy Bush, seen here with actress Julie Bowen, since September 2019.

Extra has been renewed for its 30th season, said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and David Decker, president of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a joint statement.

Thus far, the show is cleared in more than 75% of the country, including on Fox Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group,Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna, Hearst, CBS, Scripps Broadcasting, Weigel Broadcasting, Sunbeam Television, Draper Media, Entravision, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, News-Press & Gazette Company, Waterman Broadcasting and Marks Radio Group.

“At a time when syndicated shows seem to be dropping like flies, it’s a pleasure to be bringing this first-run, day and date staple back to our stations,” said Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations.

Extra is hosted by Billy Bush, who replaced Mario Lopez in September 2019. Bush is joined by several correspondents, including Melvin Robert, who also serves as a weekend co-host, and Rachel Lindsey. The show shoots in Los Angeles with bureaus in New York, Las Vegas and Nashville. Special correspondents include Jennifer Lahmers, Terri Seymour, Carlos Greer, Charissa Thompson, Alecia Davis, Adam Glassman and Michael Corbett.

“It’s not every day that an Emmy-winning show makes it past 9,000 episodes, while covering over 14,000 red carpets and 80,000 celebrity interviews. From the producers and staff to Billy and the correspondents, everyone at Extra has done a standout job, and we couldn’t be prouder. 30 seasons never looked better!” said Darnell.

Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel executive produce the half-hour edition every week night and an hour-long installment every weekend.

“This is an incredible moment for all of us at ‘Extra,‘ many of whom have been on this journey for all 29 seasons. Making it to 30 in this business is rare. It is a testament to our talented team, our exceptional host Billy Bush and the tremendous support of Warner Bros. and our affiliate partners,” said Coffino and Spiegel, who took over the show’s helm in before the start of this season, after Lisa Gregoritsch-Dempsey retired as senior executive producer.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

“’Extra’ delivers on every front — Emmy-winning content, audience delivery, and great station and partner collaboration,” said Decker. “We are proud to see the show celebrate 30 seasons on our amazing affiliate group.”