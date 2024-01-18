Endeavor Launches Streaming Service For Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions

Endeavor Streaming said it is launching a streaming service featuring events held by Barrett-Jackson, known for its auctions of valuable collectible automobiles.

The new streaming service starts with Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction, which is being held January 20-28.

Endeavor Streaming is part of IMG’s Endeavor rep firm. IMG acquired a majority stake in Barrett-Jackson.

Barrett-Jackson auctions have been a fixture of A+E Network’s History and FYI cable channels.

The A+E networks will have 36 hours of live coverage from the Scottsdale Auction from January 23 through Saturday, January 27.

The new Barrett-Jackson streaming service will have exclusive coverage on January 22 and January 28.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Endeavor Streaming to create a powerful new video destination for enthusiasts and fans of Barrett-Jackson around the world as we continue to seek innovative ways to ensure the growth of the collector car hobby for generations to come,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

Endeavor Streaming also delivers direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for s New York Fashion Week, TNT Sports, Mint Comedy, Ultimate Fighting Championship , World Wrestling Entertainment , the NBA, and the National Women’s Soccer League.

“This partnership is a great example of the speed to market that can be achieved using a direct-to-consumer offering,” said Peter Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming. “With our world-class streaming technology, we’re able to help Barrett-Jackson develop the ultimate car collector streaming destination for casual and avid fans globally.”

The Scottsdale 2024 Auction will be available for global audiences to stream for free at TV.barrett-jackson.com . A dedicated app for connected devices wiil be rolled out later this year.

The Barrett-Jackson service is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, which enables properties to build and deliver memorable direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their audiences.