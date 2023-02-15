National Hot Rod Association Teams With Endeavor Streaming to Upgrade NHRA.tv
New features added to streaming service
Endeavor Streaming and the National Hot Rod Association said they have reached a multi-year deal to work together, starting with an upgrade and relaunch of NHRA.tv, the racing association's over-the-top subscription service.
“We are excited to have Endeavor Streaming’s support in launching our new and improved NHRA.tv,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said. “Further to the new service launch, we are excited for the content and fan engagement initiatives. The future for streaming our events is only going to get better for our audiences and our partners and we look forward to what’s ahead.”
The upgraded streaming service will enable localized content delivery and more responsible video during live and recorded events. Users will be able to bookmark content and resume watching on different supported devices. Signing in will also be easier on Apple TV, Android TV and Roku devices.
An annual season subscription to NHRA.tv is $149 for unlimited access to all 21 races between March and November.
“The NHRA have been incredible partners in developing a streaming platform that delivers for their fans,” said Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor. “We are pleased to offer Endeavor Streaming’s end-to-end technology in supporting their engagement efforts. Beyond this, we are looking forward to integrating our D2C growth marketing specialists into the team to help achieve their goals.” ■
