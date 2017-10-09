WME|IMG Is Renamed Endeavor

WME|IMG is going with a new name, titling its holding company Endeavor. The new entity is led by Ariel Emanuel as CEO and Patrick Whitesell as executive chairman, both of whom will continue to sit on the company’s board.



WME had acquired IMG in 2014, creating WME|IMG.



Prior to that, WMA, as the former William Morris Agency was known, merged with talent agency Endeavor to form WME.



“WME | IMG represented a pivotal moment in our company’s history, but it does not accurately reflect the extent of our diversity or indicate where we’re headed,” said Emanuel. “In creating Endeavor, we now have a holding company that represents the very definition of the word itself, constantly striving to push boundaries on behalf of our clients and owned properties.”



The Endeavor portfolio includes WME, a global entertainment agency representing clients in film, television, sports, music, books, digital and theater; IMG, a leader in sports, events, media and fashion; mixed martial arts organization UFC; advertising network Droga5; Professional Bull Riders; The Miss Universe Organization; and arts and media company Frieze.



Endeavor also encompasses comedic management house Dixon Talent and artist management and consulting agency The Wall Group. Endeavor’s joint ventures include Euroleague Basketball and esports organization ELEAGUE.



“Our business at its core remains rooted in access, service and creativity. The one substantial difference is that unlike 20 years ago, we’re now sitting at the center of an incredible global network,” said Whitesell. “We have the relationships and the platforms to help our clients and partners extend their reach and bring their creative initiatives to life.”