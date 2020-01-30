A+E Raising Gavel on Auto Auction Coverage

A+E Networks has made an exclusive programming agreement with collector car auction specialist Barrett-Jackson to televise four auctions as part of the Drive blocks on History and FYI.

Barrett-Jackson Live will begin in April with the 18th Annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Action April 16-18.

In addition to live programming, the agreement covers premieres, short-form content and specials that will air on the weekends on History, primetime on FY and on non-linear platforms.

Barrett-Jackson Live will be distributed by A+E International.

“I’ve always been passionate about sharing the excitement of our auctions with enthusiasts,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “In 1996, we revolutionized our hobby as the first company to broadcast collector car auctions into living rooms across the country. Our new agreement with A+E Networks is a wonderful next step in the evolution of our vision to give enthusiasts a front row seat to our four exciting auctions throughout the year.”

Some of Barrett-Jackson’s auctions had previously been televised on Discovery Channel and Discovery’s Motor Trend Network. NBCSC televises auto auctions run by Mecom Auctions.

“We are honored and excited to feature Barrett-Jackson Live in our popular branded programming block, Drive, on History and FYI,” said Jim Hoffman, executive VP, program partnerships & strategic initiatives. “The highly promotable live event series has proven to attract automotive enthusiasts across the globe and brings to the Drive block a diversity of content that is certain to thrill our passionate car-enthusiast audiences.”

An audience full of car enthusiasts should help A+E attract big spending automakers and sellers of auto parts and services.

Barrett-Jackson holds four auctions a year. After the Palm Beach event, it will have auctions at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut in June, Las Vegas in September and Scottsdale, Ariz., next January.

A+E has three branded programming blocks dedicated to viewer lifestyles. In addition to the auto-focused Drive, it has Home Made and Outdoors.