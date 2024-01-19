‘Schmigadoon!’ Reaches the End of the Road

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV Plus.

Musical comedy Schmigadoon! will not see a third season on Apple TV Plus. Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio created the show, and Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose and Dove Cameron are in the cast.

The second season saw Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Season one was an homage to musicals from the ’40s and ’50s.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it,” said Paul on Instagram. “Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen.

“It’s a miracle we even got two seasons,” he added

Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are also in the cast.

Season two came out in April 2023.

Paul is the showrunner and wrote all of the original songs. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer are executive producers.