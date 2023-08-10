Emmy Awards Rescheduled To Air Jan. 15 on Fox
75th anniversary of awards show will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Television Academy and Fox announced that the 75th Emmy Awards will air January 15, 2024, on Fox.
The awards show had originally been scheduled for September 18.
Holding the award show during the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes would have been a nonstarter, but there was no official announcement that the show was being postponed until now.
There were reports that vendors were told that the Emmys would not take place in September, but the September 18 date was still on the Television Academy’s website as of Wednesday.
It is not known what would happen if actors and writers were still picketing as the new year started.
The announcement from the Television Academy and Fox did not address the industry’s labor situation. Nor did it say why it was holding the award show on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Fox and the academy said they were planning to put on the show live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.
The Emmy Awards will be executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Nominees for the 2023 Emmys were announced last month, with HBO’s Succession getting 27 nominations, the most of any show.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater over January 6 and 7. An edited presentation will be aired, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.
Kenan Thompson hosted last year’s 74th Annual Emmy Awards on NBC.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.