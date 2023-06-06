SAG-AFTRA Members Vote 97.9% in Favor of Strike Authorization

Union actors could soon join writers on the picket lines, with SAG-AFTRA members on Monday voting 97.9% in favor of a strike authorization.

The now combined actors union is set to begin negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers (AMPTP) on Wednesday.

Union actors haven't gone on strike against the film and TV industry since 1980, when SAG and AFTRA -- which were distinct at time time -- walked for 94 days to fight for residuals on then-new formats including VHS and pay TV.

The SAG-AFTRA negotiations come as the Writers Guild of America enters its second month on strike. The Directors Guild of America reached agreement on a new three-year deal with AMPTP, which represents the studios and streaming companies, over the weekend.

“The strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement. Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

Meanwhile, AMPTP issued this short response: “We are approaching these negotiations with the goal of achieving a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry overall.”