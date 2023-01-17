'El Señor de los Cielos' Starts Season Eight on Telemundo

Season eight of El Señor de los Cielos (The Lord of the Skies) starts on Telemundo January 17. Rafael Amaya portrays legendary drug lord Aurelio Casillas. Left for dead in season seven, Casillas shows he’s hardly out of the game.

“More invincible than ever, he returns to mercilessly avenge all he has lost,” Telemundo said in press materials.

“We are beyond proud of what our extraordinary cast and production team accomplished with this production in Mexico, a season to remember that defies expectations with its scope and compelling story,” said Karen Barroeta, executive VP of production and development at Telemundo Global Studios. “Having Rafa Amaya return in his most iconic role lit the fuse. Fans will be delighted to see their favorite characters and meet new ones in this dramatic action-packed season of one of the most venerable television series.”

Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo and Alejandro López are also in the cast.

The new season sees Casillas hidden in the desert by his enemies in the DEA. Striking a powerful union with allies from previous seasons, Casillas faces new romantic entanglements while dealing with unexpected family mysteries as he enacts his cunning plan of revenge.

Set in Mexico and the Caribbean, season eight is written by Luis Zelcowicz and directed by Juan Carlos Valdivia, Conrado Martínez, Mauricio Meneses and Bernardo Mota. Karen Barroeta, Ximena Cantuarias and Harold Sánchez are executive producers. ■