Watch Rafael Amaya, Gonzalo Del Fa, Altice USA at Hispanic TV Summit

Rafael Amaya, star of Telemundo's El Señor de Los Cielos, GroupM's Gonzalo Del Fa, and Altice USA will be honored Thursday, Oct. 19 at NewBay Media's Hispanic Television Summit and you can catch all of the action on our live stream.



Tune into our Facebook page, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch the awards luncheon.



Amaya, who has also appeared in Telemundo's La Reina del Sur and USA Network's English language version Queen of the South as well as dozens of other titles, will receive the award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television. Del Fa will receive the award for Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video for his role as president of GroupM Multicultural. Altice USA will also be honored at the luncheon, receiving the accolade for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video. Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo, senior VP of communications for Altice USA, will accept the award on the company's behalf.



The ceremony will be hosted by Veronica Albornoz, correspondent for Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia, and Carlos McConnie, co-host of Telemundo 47's Acceso Total.



For more on Hispanic Television Summit, which is part of NYC Television Week, click here.