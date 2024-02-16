Dodgers-Padres! Spring Training Opener on ESPN In Less Than a Week

ESPN will air the MLB spring training opening game Thursday, February 22. The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona. The Cactus League contest starts at 1:10 p.m. local time, and 3:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers picked up superstar pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani in the offseason, and Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well.

Several other teams start up a day later. Besides the Dodgers and Padres again on ESPN February 23, with a 1:05 local time first pitch, the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers play in Surprise, Arizona; the Chicago Cubs face off against crosstown rival Chicago White Sox in Mesa, Arizona, that one on NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network starting at 3:05 ET, and the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies battle in Scottsdale.

On to the Grapefruit League, where the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday, February 23, the game on NESN starting at 1:05 ET. The Minnesota Twins play the Golden Gophers of the University of Minnesota, also in Fort Myers, that evening as well.

Every MLB team has a game Saturday, February 24.

Spring training games end March 26 and the regular MLB season starts up March 28.