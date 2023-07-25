Chicago Cubs Network Marquee Launches Direct-to-Consumer Service

Marquee Sports Network, the regional sports network joint venture of the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair, said it has launched a direct-to-consumer offering for viewers in the Chicago area.

The service will cost $19.99 a month for viewers without a pay TV service.

Marquee becomes the latest regional sports network to launch a streaming service and more consumers cut the cord with pay TV and look to streaming popular sports programming.

Diamond Sports, the subsidiary that runs Sinclair’s other regional sports networks, declared bankruptcy in March.

Fans already subscribing to Marquee via a cable, satellite, telco or virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) can stream programming through the new Marquee Sports Network App at no added cost.

The new app features a high-resolution (1080p) feed and on-demand game highlights and player interviews. The App will also support screencasting from a smartphone, tablet or web browser to most smart TVs and connected TV devices.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new direct-to-consumer subscription option, providing all in-market Cubs fans with access to Marquee Sports Network, including live Cubs games,” Marquee Sports Network general manager Mike McCarthy said. “The new Marquee Sports Network App will also provide an improved 1080p streaming experience for all Marquee Sports Network subscribers. We look forward to continuing to bring Cubs baseball to the passionate Cubs fans across the region.”

App users will have access to more than 200 live Cubs-affiliated games per year, including regular-season games (excluding nationally televised games), spring training matchups and minor league games.

They will also get off-season Cubs coverage including studio shows, press conferences and coverage of the MLB winter meetings and the annual Cubs conventions.

The app will also provide archival programming and original shows including The Reporters and Class in Session with Doug Glanville.