Disney Sells Out Commercial Inventory During Oscars Broadcast

Disney Advertising said it sold all of the advertising inventory for Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

Prices for 30-second spots ranged between $1.7 million to $2.2 million, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Traditionally one of TV’s most-viewed non-sports events, the Academy Awards attracts sponsors, who often create special commercials designed to connect with what is usually an engaged, affluent audience.

(Image credit: Disney Advertising)

Advertisers of this year’s show include: Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie, Airbnb, Allstate, Astellas Pharma, Bank of America, Booking.com, Carnival Corporation, Costar Group Inc.’s Homes.com; CVS, Diageo’s Don Julio brand, Discover Card, Doordash, Dunkin’ Donuts, Eli Lilly, Energizer Holdings, GetYourGuide, GlaxoSmithKline,Henkel, Intuit, Kenvue, Lionsgate, LVMH Group, Marshalls, MGM, Nerd Wallet, Nestle, Nissan’s Infiniti division, Panda Express, Peacock, Penney Opco, PepsiCo.’s Mountain Dew and Baja Blast, Pfizer, Polestar, Procter & Gamble, Progressive, Rolex, Charles Schwab, Sirius XM Radio, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, State Farm, Talking Rain Beverage’s Sparkling Ice, TikTok, UCB Inc., Ulta, Unilever, Universal Pictures, Verizon, Walmart, Walt Disney Studios, Wayfair and Whirlpool.

Several brands will be incorporated into the award show. Don Julio will get an in-show moment, there is an integration with Rolex that will celebrate this year’s winners; Bank of America is ensuring people with disabilities can enjoy and access the program with ease.

There will also be a first-of-its-kind red carpet live stream with TikTok, Disney said.

“On March 10, Hollywood’s biggest night returns and we couldn’t be more excited, along with our incredible brand partners, to once again have the honor to celebrate the greatest in films and storytelling,” Disney president of global advertising Rita Ferro said. “The Oscars stage and telecast continues to be the breakthrough moment for the most impactful brand marketers to bring their own creative storytelling to the cultural forefront through new innovation and never-before-seen activations.”

The 96th Oscars will air March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.