Jimmy Kimmel To Host Oscars in March

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars on ABC, and Molly McNearney will executive produce the broadcast. Kimmel hosts and executive produces Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, and McNearney is executive producer and co-head writer.

The Oscars happen Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

“After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team,” Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said. “We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Raj Kapoor is showrunner and executive producer, and Katy Mullan exec produces the event too.

“Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show,” said Kapoor and Mullan.

It will be Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the movie awards.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said.