Oscars Gets New Start Time on ABC

ABC is trying a new start time for the Oscars, as the March 10 broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET for the first time, and runs until 10:30. The broadcast is live across the country. The pre-show starts at 6:30.

The Oscars started at 8 p.m. in previous years.

ABC will air a new episode of Abbott Elementary after the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars for the fourth time. It is the 96th Oscars, and the event happens at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards. They are given to the best in the movie industry.

Raj Kapoor is the Oscars showrunner and executive producer, and Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan exec produce as well. Hamish Hamilton will direct.