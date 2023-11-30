Oscars Gets New Start Time on ABC
Network will try a 7 p.m. kickoff for Kimmel-hosted event
ABC is trying a new start time for the Oscars, as the March 10 broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET for the first time, and runs until 10:30. The broadcast is live across the country. The pre-show starts at 6:30.
The Oscars started at 8 p.m. in previous years.
ABC will air a new episode of Abbott Elementary after the Oscars.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars for the fourth time. It is the 96th Oscars, and the event happens at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards. They are given to the best in the movie industry.
Raj Kapoor is the Oscars showrunner and executive producer, and Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan exec produce as well. Hamish Hamilton will direct.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.