NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show,’ ‘Late Night’ Will Have New Episodes Oct. 2

NBC late-night programs The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will return with original programs Monday, October 2. The shows’ staffs are getting back to work with the writers’ strike ending. Guests for the new episodes have not been announced.

Both shows paused production when the Writers Guild of America strike began May 2.

The Tonight Show is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. It is on at 11:35 p.m. weeknights.

Fallon took over the show in February 2014. Universal Television and Broadway Video produce The Tonight Show.

Late Night With Seth Meyers is also executive-produced by Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker. It is on at 12:35 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Meyers was head writer on Saturday Night Live and anchor on its “Weekend Update" segments before he took on Late Night.

Universal Television and Broadway Video produce the show.