Disney Brings Back 'Phineas and Ferb', Disney Plus Premieres 'Bono & The Edge' St. Patrick's Day: TCA

PASADENA, CALIF. — Disney is bringing back Phineas and Ferb, which debuted 15 years ago on Disney Channel, Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president, said at the Television Critics Association press tour Friday. Creator Dan Povenmire joined Davis onstage and said, “A whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts and it still means so much to them.”

Disney and Povenmire agreed on two seasons and 40 episodes as part of an overall deal. Povenmire's Hamster & Gretel also got a second season order.

“I just can’t wait to really dive into and get back into these characters,” Povenmire said.

Davis also announced Disney Plus’s “next big musical event,” Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, debuting March 17. The special, which sees Letterman in Dublin with the U2 members, explores the “friendship and creative partnership” between the musicians.

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” said Letterman. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them ― I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”

Morgan Neville directs. From Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, Neville’s Tremolo Productions, and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman is part concert movie and part travel adventure, with lots of Bono, Edge and Letterman.

Disney also announced it has ordered second seasons for Firebuds, Superkitties and Pupstruction on Disney Junior. Firebuds debuted in September. Superkitties started this week. Pupstruction debuts this summer. ■