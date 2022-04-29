Disney Junior Greenlights Four New Original Series

Disney Junior announced that it will be adding four new series that will appear on Disney Plus and Disney Junior through 2024.

The programming slate was announced at Disney Junior Fun Fest, a one-day event occurring at Disney California Adventure on Friday.

Also announced was the renewal of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, and the launch date for new seasons of Eureka on June 22; Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends in August and Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure summer tentpole to air in August.

"Disney Junior is already home to some of the most beloved preschool programming, and today, we have unveiled the next slate of content that is sure to entertain preschool kids for years to come," said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis. "As with Disney Junior's current slate, each of these projects is unique, inspiring and encompasses all of the brand values that have come to represent Disney Junior over the last decade — storytelling with heart that resonates with both kids and parents. From beloved icons such as Mickey and Spidey to new stories and characters, this slate further solidifies Disney Junior as the home for preschoolers."

The new series getting greenlit are Hey A.J., inspired by NFL player Martellus Bennett’s family; Kindergarten: The Musical, a musical series with music by Kay Hanley, Michelle Lewis, Dan Petty and Charlton Pettus; RoboGobo, about a team of robot rescue pets and SuperKitties from Silvergate Media.

Disney spilled some casting news, announcing that John Stamos will be the voice of Iron Man in Spidey; Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvette Nicole Brown join the cast of Firebuds; and Justina Machado, Bobby Moynihan, Eric Bauza and Kari Wahlgren joined the cast of Pupstruction. ■