Dabl Offers ‘Sister, Sister’ Marathon to Celebrate Comedy’s 30th Anniversary

Dabl Network commemorates 30 years of sitcom Sister, Sister with a 24-hour marathon event featuring 24 “favorite” episodes starting Monday, April 1 at 6 a.m. ET/PT. Tia and Tamera Mowry played the identical twins on the show, who are separated at birth but reunite as teens.

Sister, Sister premiered April 1, 1994, on ABC as part of the network’s TGIF comedy block. Jackée Harry and Tim Reid played the twins’ parents.

Sister, Sister wrapped in May 1999 on The WB, airing 119 episodes over six seasons.

The Dabl fun starts with the episode called “The Meeting” at 6 a.m. April 1, then on again at 6 p.m., followed by “Slumber Party” at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The marathon concludes with the episode “Fly Away Home,” on at 5:30 p.m. April 1, then 5:30 a.m. April 2.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Dabl Network offers sitcoms featuring Black actors. Those include Girlfriends, Moesha, The Game and The Parkers.