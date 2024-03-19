Content Partners Acquires All ‘Forensic Files’ Episodes

Content Partners LLC said it acquired all of the episodes of Forensic Files, the long-running true-crime series.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Forensic Files is the pioneer of true crime television, captivating audiences for nearly three decades. Premiering at a time when advancements in forensic DNA analysis were gaining traction in the news and

high-profile cases, the show paved the way for media programs that educate and entertain audiences nationwide,” said John Mass, president of Content Partners. “We’re proud to add the Forensic Files catalog to our library, serving as a real-world companion to our CSI franchise and trailblazer of the true crime genre.”

FilmRise’s deal to distribute the show worldwide was extended by Content Partners, with FilmRise adding linear TV fight to digital rights.

There were more than 400 episodes of Forensic Files produced over 14 seasons. The show appeared from 1996 to 1999 on TLC, on Court TV from 200 to 2007 and truTV from 2008 to 2011. Reruns currently appear on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HLN.

Content Partners also acquired the international distribution rights to Forensic Files II.

“We’re delighted to see Forensic Files enter the next phase with Content Partners,” said Paul Dowling, creator of Forensic Files and president of Medstar Television, producers, and owners of the series.

“It’s so rare that a creator/producer owns a series outright. I had the responsibility to place Forensic Files with a great company. The show’s historic run and impact on the genre demonstrates its iconic qualities as one of TV’s most beloved documentary series, and with the expertise and industry acumen of the Content Partners team, and the cutting-edge distribution strategy of FilmRise, we know Forensic Files will continue in good hands,” Dowling said.

Content Partners owns 500 films and more than 3,000 hours of television. The company also owns Revolution Studios and co-owns the CSI television franchise.

“We’d like to thank Paul Dowling for masterminding the incredible success of Forensic Files, a series thathas proven its lasting power over 30 remarkable years,” added Steve Kram, Content Partners co-founder and CEO. “Forensic Files not only made a home for itself at HLN but has also become a globalphenomenon, gracing television screens in households around the world. Dowling's vision has triumphed the test of time, solidifying Forensic Files as a testament to unparalleled success and creative brilliance."