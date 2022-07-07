Content Partners Hires Rob Amir To Add To Film, Television, Music Assets

Content Partners LLC said it hired Rob Amir as senior executive VP responsible for adding to the company’s stable of film, television show, music and other entertainment intellectual property assets.

Amir had been partner and head of transaction analytics at Vine Alternative Investments. He starts with Content Partners immediately, based out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Rob to the Content Partners family,” said Steve Kram, co- founder & CEO of Content Partners. “Between his many years of demonstrated entertainment dealmaking expertise and proven track record structuring sound investments, he brings an incredible background that I’m confident will have an immediate impact on the company. We look forward to the great relationships and partnerships that his addition will generate in the years to come.”

Content Partners owns the rights or has an interest in more than 500 films and about 3,000 hours of television, including co-owning the CSI television franchise.

Before Vine Alternative Investment, Amir was managing director at Rizvi Traverse Management. Previously he was with Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he greenlit films, raised capital and structured distribution deals. Earlier in he career, he was an investment banker.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join Content Partners,” said Rob Amir. “The company’s principals have methodically built an exceedingly successful business by focusing on making disciplined investments while concurrently developing strong relationships across the entertainment ecosystem. They have formed a stellar reputation as a trusted source of capital and long-term partner to the space. I hope to help amplify that growth in a meaningful manner.” ■