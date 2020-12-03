Content Partners Acquires Library From FilmDistrict

Content Partners LLC, a major owner of films and TV shows distributed by major studios, said it acquired a library of films from FilmDistrict.

The acquisition comes at a time when new streaming platforms are increasing demand for content.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The FilmDistrict titles include Insidious, Insidious 2, Olympus Has Fallen, Looper, Evil Dead, Parker, Drive, Pompeii, Old Boy, Red Dawn and Soul Surfer. The movies were produced and distributed by FilmDistrict, Sony and MGM.

“We’re thrilled to bring these popular titles from FilmDistrict to new platforms while building our library and continuing to be leading owners of intellectual property in the entertainment industry,” said John Mass, executive VP of Content Partners. “We look forward to working with other owners of high quality assets, like FilmDistrict, to add to our growing portfolio.”

Content Partners owns Revolution Studios and is co-owner of the CSI television franchise. Before acquiring FilmDistrict, it owned the rights or an interest in more than 500 films that generated $33 billion in worldwide box office and 3,000 hours of television.

Its movie titles include 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, Hugo and XXX.