NBC gets Forensic Files

NBC will air episodes of Courtroom Television Network reality series Forensic Files beginning Aug. 25.

The show -- the most popular show currently on Court TV -- will air on NBC for

four consecutive Sundays, Aug. 25 through Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

The show takes viewers inside real-life investigations as detectives and

forensic experts use cutting-edge science to solve baffling mysteries.

It would seem to fit well with NBC's current Sunday-night 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. lineup of

Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime & Punishment, the

Dick Wolf-produced summer series.

This agreement marks the first time a major broadcast network has

licensed the rights to air a show from a cable network's current programming

lineup, the companies said.

This is the latest in a series of ventures between NBC and Court TV.

The two companies regularly collaborate on stories for NBC's

Dateline.

And they have agreed to develop a syndicated talk show, Trial by Fire, for 2003.