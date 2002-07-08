NBC gets Forensic Files
NBC will air episodes of Courtroom Television Network reality series Forensic Files beginning Aug. 25.
The show -- the most popular show currently on Court TV -- will air on NBC for
four consecutive Sundays, Aug. 25 through Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
The show takes viewers inside real-life investigations as detectives and
forensic experts use cutting-edge science to solve baffling mysteries.
It would seem to fit well with NBC's current Sunday-night 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. lineup of
Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime & Punishment, the
Dick Wolf-produced summer series.
This agreement marks the first time a major broadcast network has
licensed the rights to air a show from a cable network's current programming
lineup, the companies said.
This is the latest in a series of ventures between NBC and Court TV.
The two companies regularly collaborate on stories for NBC's
Dateline.
And they have agreed to develop a syndicated talk show, Trial by Fire, for 2003.
