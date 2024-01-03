‘B+C MCN’ Producer of the Year Honor Goes to Matt Sharp

This past fall, TLC’s popular reality show 90 Day Fiancé launched its 10th season, having already logged 68 billion viewing hours across 150 countries throughout its run under the leadership of Matt Sharp, CEO of Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.

With 20 years of television production under his belt, starting with VH1’s iconic reality series The Fabulous Life, Sharp has developed such franchises as 90 Day Fiancé —about international couples facing a visa deadline to get married — and its remarkable 34 spinoff series; WE tv’s Love After Lockup; Travel Channel's food-themed competition series Man v. Food and National Geographic’s Doomsday Preppers.

New York-based Sharp Entertainment shows no signs of slowing down. With several new shows in development for distribution across multiple platforms, Sharp continues to be one of the most prolific producers in television. His ability to successfully create unique and addictive original programming has earned Matt Sharp and Sharp Entertainment the 2024 Broadcasting+Cable Multichannel News Producer of the Year Award.