‘B+C MCN’ Producer of the Year Honor Goes to Matt Sharp
‘90 Day Fiancé’ hitmaker to be profiled in February magazine
This past fall, TLC’s popular reality show 90 Day Fiancé launched its 10th season, having already logged 68 billion viewing hours across 150 countries throughout its run under the leadership of Matt Sharp, CEO of Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.
With 20 years of television production under his belt, starting with VH1’s iconic reality series The Fabulous Life, Sharp has developed such franchises as 90 Day Fiancé —about international couples facing a visa deadline to get married — and its remarkable 34 spinoff series; WE tv’s Love After Lockup; Travel Channel's food-themed competition series Man v. Food and National Geographic’s Doomsday Preppers.
New York-based Sharp Entertainment shows no signs of slowing down. With several new shows in development for distribution across multiple platforms, Sharp continues to be one of the most prolific producers in television. His ability to successfully create unique and addictive original programming has earned Matt Sharp and Sharp Entertainment the 2024 Broadcasting+Cable Multichannel News Producer of the Year Award.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.