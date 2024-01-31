Aussie Comedy ‘Colin From Accounts’ Renewed at Paramount Plus

Australian comedy Colin From Accounts has gotten a second season order from Paramount Plus. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to write, executive produce and star.

The show is about Gordon, played by Brammall, and Ashley, portrayed by Dyer, who are brought together by a nipple flash, which results in Gordon’s car striking a dog, and the pair, who don’t know each other, taking care of the injured dog, who goes by the name Colin.

“Colin From Accounts quickly won over audiences with its quirky, relatable storylines and lovable characters,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, programming, Paramount Plus. “Patrick and Harriet are crafting another phenomenal season, and we can’t wait to share what is next for Ashley, Gordon and Colin.”

Also in the cast are Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo and Tai Hara.

“We’re super excited that Paramount Plus has the good taste and exquisite judgement to renew us for another season,” said Brammall and Dyer.

The show premiered in November 2023. A B+C review said, “Ashley and Gordon are good, fun characters and the viewer can’t help but wonder how they’ll fare as their relationship evolves. The writing is witty; we enjoyed how Ashley, on a visit to Costco in the second episode, is constantly mistaken for a superstore employee, her frustration a little more intense each successive time.”

Colin From Accounts is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie are exec producers.