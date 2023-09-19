Paramount Plus Grabs Hit Aussie Comedy ‘Colin From Accounts’

Australian comedy Colin From Accounts, about an unlikely couple that gets together following a distracted driving incident, debuts on Paramount Plus Thursday, November 9. Two of the eight season-one episodes will be on the streaming platform that day, with two new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

Set in Sydney, the show is centered on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two complicated singles who are brought together when Gordon brakes his car to let Ashley cross the street, she flashes her breast to thank him, and he proceeds to strike a dog with his car. “The series is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together,” according to Paramount Plus.

The dog in the show is named Colin.

“Colin From Accounts has already stolen the hearts of international audiences with its irresistible blend of lovable characters, endearing storylines and the perfect balance of modern-day romance and comedy,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, content & business operations, Paramount Streaming. “We are beyond thrilled to call Paramount Plus the streaming home of the series here in the U.S. as it joins our growing slate of originals.”

In addition to Dyer and Brammall, cast includes Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett and Tai Hara as James.

Dyer was in NBC comedy American Auto. Brammall was in the comedy No Activity on Paramount Plus precursor CBS All Access.

Variety likened the series to the Prime Video comedy Catastrophe, which has Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney as the unlikely couple, and called it a “gem.”

“Occasionally, love is polished repartee, cocktails, a moonlit balcony,” the review reads. “More often, Brammall and Dyer counter, it’s a smelly dog with wheels for back legs. Either way, once you’ve let it in, the place wouldn’t feel the same without it.”

The Guardian praised the lead actors in its review: “Colin from Accounts is a good showcase of their talents and likability, drama underpinning the comedy and vice versa, all of it entwined with the give-and-take tension of that central will-they-won’t-they question.”

Colin From Accounts is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Brian Walsh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie are executive producers. The series is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.