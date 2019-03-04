CBS All Access Renews Comedy ‘No Activity’

CBS All Access has ordered a third season of comedy No Activity. The show “celebrates the mundane in what should be a high-stakes operation,” according to the streaming service. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows star.

“We are so excited to welcome back our favorite cops for a third season of No Activity,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, just keep outdoing themselves. No Activity is a master class in proving that while our characters may be bored, they are never boring.”

The second season found SDPD detectives Cullen and Tolbeck staking out the underbelly of a cockfighting ring and a police department rocked by a massive corruption scandal. Season two starred Brammall and Meadows, and included guest stars Jessica Alba, Allison Bell, Harriet Dyer, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson.

Related: Season Three of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ a Go for CBS All Access

CBS Television Studios produces the show in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions. No Activity is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle.

The series is co-developed and executive produced by O’Donnell and Brammall. Season Two executive producers included Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty.

O’Donnell will direct all episodes.