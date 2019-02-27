Season Three of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ a Go For CBS All Access

CBS All Access has ordered a third season of original series Star Trek: Discovery. After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner.

The second season began Jan. 17.

“The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery’s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Paradise was co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery’s second season. Her previous posts include The Originals and Hart of Dixie.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” said Kurtzman. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anson Mount and Anthony Rapp.