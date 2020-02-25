Ana Gasteyer to Star in NBC Comedy 'American Auto'

Superstore creator Justin Spitzer is writing a new comedy for NBC titled American Auto. Saturday Night Live alumna Ana Gasteyer is set to lead the cast, according to Deadline.

American Auto focuses on an automotive company in Detroit where executives try to navigate the ever-changing industry. Gasteyer will play Katherine Hayes, CEO of Payne Motors. She will play alongside Harriet Dyer, who plays the type-A head of communications.

Spitzer, along with Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment and Dana Honor will executive produce.

Gasteyer played Susan Cinoman on The Goldbergs and Schooled. She was also on Fox's hit series, The Masked Singer as the tree as well as Prodigal Son.