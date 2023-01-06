Aubrey Plaza to Host ‘SNL’ January 21
Michael B. Jordan also lined up to host this month
Aubrey Plaza will host Saturday Night Live January 21, and Sam Smith will be the musical guest. Plaza made her name in Parks and Recreation on NBC and was in the most recent season of The White Lotus on HBO. She’s also in Emily the Criminal on Netlflix, and Little Demon on FXX.
It is Plaza’s first time hosting, and Smith’s third time on as musical guest.
On January 28, Michael B. Jordan hosts SNL, with Lil Baby the musical guest. Jordan directs and stars in film Creed III, which is out March 3. It is his hosting debut, and Lil Baby’s first time as musical guest.
On NBC, Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■
