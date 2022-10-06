HBO Travels To Sicily in ‘The White Lotus’ Season-Two Trailer

Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus shifts to Sicily for more hijinks among well-to-do guests at a posh hotel, according to a new trailer for the show's second season, debuting on HBO and HBO Max October 30.

Jennifer Coolidge reprises her 2022 Emmy-winning role as Tanya in the second installment of the series, which follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Along with Coolidge, the new season stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.

The Hawaii-based first season of The White Lotus won 10 Emmy Awards at last month’s ceremony, including top limited or anthology series honors.

The White Lotus is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine. ■