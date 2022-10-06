HBO Travels To Sicily in ‘The White Lotus’ Season-Two Trailer
Emmy-winning series returns October 30
Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus shifts to Sicily for more hijinks among well-to-do guests at a posh hotel, according to a new trailer for the show's second season, debuting on HBO and HBO Max October 30.
Jennifer Coolidge reprises her 2022 Emmy-winning role as Tanya in the second installment of the series, which follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.
Along with Coolidge, the new season stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.
The Hawaii-based first season of The White Lotus won 10 Emmy Awards at last month’s ceremony, including top limited or anthology series honors.
The White Lotus is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.