Emmy-Winning ‘The White Lotus’ Returns to HBO in October
Second season debuts October 30
HBO will bring back its Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus for a second season beginning October 30, the network said Friday.
The series, which follows the exploits of guests and employees at an exclusive resort over the span of a week, won 10 Emmy Awards last month, including outstanding limited or anthology series.
Also: 'The White Lotus,' 'Euphoria,' 'Squid Game' Top Emmy Award Winners
The second installment of The White Lotus stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Meghan Fahy, Michael Imperioli and Aubry Plaza.
The series is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine. ■
