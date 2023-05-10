‘Animal Control’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed comedy Animal Control for season two. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

Joel McHale stars.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, Fox president of scripted programming. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors -- have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the smartest person in the room. Michael Rowland plays Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell is Emily Price, Ravi Patel portrays Amit Patel and Grace Palmer is Victoria Sands.

The show premiered in February. It averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, Fox said.

Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, Tad Quill and McHale.