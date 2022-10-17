Joel McHale To Star In, Exec Produce Fox Comedy 'Animal Control'

Joel McHale will star in and executive produce the Fox comedy Animal Control. Fox is going straight to series on the single-cam workplace comedy.

The series will follow a group of Animal Control workers who find animals easy to deal with, and humans more difficult. McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts get him fired.

Fox Entertainment Studios produces the show. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill executive produce with McHale.

"Dan, Rob, Tad and Bob had envisioned Joel as the lead of Animal Control from the very moment we began development, and we are all ecstatic to have him on board. Joel’s acerbic wit and ability to bring a comedic lens to everything he's involved with make him the perfect person to bring Frank to life," said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox.

McHale's credits include Stargirl, Crime Scene Kitchen, The Great Indoors and Community. ■