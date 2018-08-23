Netflix Cancels Joel McHale, Michelle Wolf Shows

Netflix has canceled a pair of weekly shows helmed by star comedians after a lone season. The Break with Michelle Wolf, which debuted May 27, has been nixed, as has The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, which premiered Feb. 18.

Airing on Sundays, The Break was a half-hour variety/sketch series. Wolf hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner April 28, and stirred things up with barbs about Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway.

The Joel McHale Show offered “a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe,” according to Netflix. Paul Feig was an executive producer. Netflix aired 13 episodes.

McHale’s credits include The Great Indoors on CBS and Community on NBC.