Amy Poehler’s ‘Swedish Death Cleaning’ Set to Premiere on Bravo
Show about people sorting out their lives before it is too late is a Peacock original series
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning debuts on Bravo Thursday, August 17. Bravo will air three episodes, on August 17, 24 and 31.
The show debuted on streaming sibling Peacock earlier this year. There are eight episodes.
Amy Poehler narrates and executive produces.
Inspired by Margareta Magnusson’s book, Swedish Death Cleaning follows eight people at different stages of their lives as they are given the chance to sort out their home, life and relationships before it is too late. An organizer, a designer and a psychologist, all from Sweden and known as the Death Cleaners, come to America to help people reinvent themselves by facing their mortality and confronting the clutter that surrounds them.
The first episode looks at Godfrey, who must clear his deceased parents’ things out of his basement.
“Each story builds toward a physical overhaul of the home, as well as an emotional evolution, leaving us smiling with a lighter view of death and a more celebratory vision for the future,” said Peacock.
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is created and produced by Scout Productions, along with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, and is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.
Rolling Stone called the show “your new reality-TV addiction.”
Decider described Swedish Death Cleaning as “funny” and “bold.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
