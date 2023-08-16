Amy Poehler’s ‘Swedish Death Cleaning’ Set to Premiere on Bravo

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning debuts on Bravo Thursday, August 17. Bravo will air three episodes, on August 17, 24 and 31.

The show debuted on streaming sibling Peacock earlier this year. There are eight episodes.

Amy Poehler narrates and executive produces.

Inspired by Margareta Magnusson’s book, Swedish Death Cleaning follows eight people at different stages of their lives as they are given the chance to sort out their home, life and relationships before it is too late. An organizer, a designer and a psychologist, all from Sweden and known as the Death Cleaners, come to America to help people reinvent themselves by facing their mortality and confronting the clutter that surrounds them.

The first episode looks at Godfrey, who must clear his deceased parents’ things out of his basement.

“Each story builds toward a physical overhaul of the home, as well as an emotional evolution, leaving us smiling with a lighter view of death and a more celebratory vision for the future,” said Peacock.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is created and produced by Scout Productions, along with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, and is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Rolling Stone called the show “your new reality-TV addiction.”

Decider described Swedish Death Cleaning as “funny” and “bold.”