Amy Poehler’s ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’ a Go at Peacock

Peacock has ordered the Amy Poehler unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. Based on a book by Margareta Magnusson, the show is what Peacock calls a “transformation series” featuring people who are at a crossroads and need to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish “death cleaner” will help organize and demystify homes, lives and relationships, “allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life,” as Peacock put it.

Scout Productions and Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions produces.

Poehler will narrate.

“The combination of working with Amy Poehler and her team, along with the fantastic folks at Scout Productions, is something you dream about, and I am so glad this dream came true for us,” Rod Aissa, executive VP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside. We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.”

The Swedish death cleaner will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting. They liberate each person from the clutter in their lives, and allow them to pass on treasured mementos, and the deeply personal stories behind them, to loved ones.

“We are so excited to work on such a life-affirming project with the genius creators at Scout,” Poehler said. “Swedish death cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn’t find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team.”

The series is also co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio. Poehler and Kate Arend will executive produce with Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Renata Lombardo. Author Margareta Magnusson will also executive produce alongside Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton and Susanna Lea. ■