Poehler, Offerman Team Up on NBC’s ‘The Handmade Project’

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will host the competition series The Handmade Project on NBC. The six-episode series “celebrates artisanship and the makers who can create amazing things with their hands ... and a few tools, too,” says NBC.

Poehler and Offerman were on Parks and Recreation together.

Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions will produce in conjunction with Universal Television Alternative Studio.



“With millions of mass-produced products, a handmade item can be the most valuable treasure one can possess because it’s one of a kind and made with love,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled that Amy Poehler's first venture into the unscripted space is so refreshingly unexpected and original, and can't wait to see Amy and Nick back together again!"

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said.

Offerman is an avid woodworker, owner of Offerman Woodshop in Los Angeles.



“People who make things are my favorite kind of folk,” he said. “Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun.”

Each week eight of America’s best all-around makers will take on projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and the judges. The work will include woodworking, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking, cake decorating, metal work, doll making and general crafting. Those looking to get on the show can apply at handmadeprojectcasting.com.

The Handmade Project was co-developed by Nicolle Yaron and Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and repped by WME. The show will be executive produced by Poehler, Paper Kite’s Brooke Posch, Nicolle Yaron, Offerman, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici.