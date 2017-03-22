NBC’s ‘Trial & Error’ Tops TV Promos for a Second Week Running

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through March 19).



On the strength of 126.1 million TV ad impressions (down from 170.5 million in our previous ranking), NBC’s John Lithgow vehicle Trial & Error is No. 1 for the second week in a row. It just edges out Oprah Winfrey’s Greenleaf (OWN) at No. 2.



Other than Trial & Error and Dancing With the Stars (ABC) at No. 3, this week's top 5 is weighted toward cable shows, with animated musical fantasy series Tangled: The Series (Disney Channel) and comedy adventure series Hunter Street (Nickelodeon) rounding out our ranking at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.



Who's Spending What Where: March 20, 2017

1) Trial & Error, NBC

Impressions: 126,113,793

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 83.54%

In-network Value: $411,812

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,543,869

2) Greenleaf, OWN Network

Impressions: 123,356,732

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.70%

In-network Value: $462,004

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $698,820

3) Dancing With the Stars, ABC

Impressions: 109,445,703

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 81.25%

In-network Value: $124,282

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,400,711

4) Tangled: The Series, Disney Channel

Impressions: 103,955,069

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 96.37%

In-network Value: $390,098

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Hunter Street, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 98,226,813

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 92.39%

In-network Value: $294,878

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $294,878

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).