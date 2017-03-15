NBC's 'Trial & Error' Promos Run Up 170.5M TV Ad Impressions in One Week
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through March 12).
On the strength of 170.5 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its series premiere last night, NBC's Trial & Error is No. 1. "John Lithgow talks about his new comedy," an announcer enthuses in one promo, setting up the star's explanation of the show's darkly funny take on "real-life crime documentaries."
Crime also factors into two promos for ABC shows, Designated Survivor at No. 4 and The Catch at No. 5, plus an OWN promo for Oprah Winfrey's Greenleaf at No. 3. The one crime-free reprieve in the batch: Nickelodeon's plug for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at No. 2.
Who's Spending What Where: March 13, 2017
1) Trial & Error, NBC
Impressions: 170,545,364
Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 4%
Avg. View Rate: 89.75%
In-network Value: $3,426,516
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $305,059
2) 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Nickelodeon
Impressions: 168,489,026
Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 86.02%
In-network Value: $3,483,961
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $342,988
3) Greenleaf, OWN Network
Impressions: 147,178,849
Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 86.73%
In-network Value: $818,345
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $542,802
4) Designated Survivor, ABC
Impressions: 122,605,216
Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 4%
Avg. View Rate: 63.02%
In-network Value: $1,913,107
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $448,828
5) The Catch, ABC
Impressions: 109,995,706
Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 84.52%
In-network Value: $1,847,492
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $363,879
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.