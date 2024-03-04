‘American Rust’ Starts on Its New Network March 28

Season two of drama American Rust premieres on Prime Video March 28. There will be 10 episodes. Prime Video shared a trailer for the new season of the show, which has Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the cast.

Season one ran on Showtime, debuting in September 2021 and canceled months later. It saw Police Chief Del Harris (played by Daniels) dealing with a murder in his tight-knit Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. A quandary emerges for Harris, as the suspect is the son of Grace Poe (Tierney), the woman he loves.

A review in The Guardian said, “With a depressed cop, a troubled war veteran and general blue-collar gloom and doom, we’ve seen this cliche-heavy drama a thousand times.”

American Rust is based on Philipp Meyer’s novel, which came out in 2009.

American Rust: Broken Justice, as the new season is called, is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis.