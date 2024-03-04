‘American Rust’ Starts on Its New Network March 28
Series debuted on Showtime and shifted to Prime Video after its cancellation
Season two of drama American Rust premieres on Prime Video March 28. There will be 10 episodes. Prime Video shared a trailer for the new season of the show, which has Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the cast.
Season one ran on Showtime, debuting in September 2021 and canceled months later. It saw Police Chief Del Harris (played by Daniels) dealing with a murder in his tight-knit Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. A quandary emerges for Harris, as the suspect is the son of Grace Poe (Tierney), the woman he loves.
A review in The Guardian said, “With a depressed cop, a troubled war veteran and general blue-collar gloom and doom, we’ve seen this cliche-heavy drama a thousand times.”
American Rust is based on Philipp Meyer’s novel, which came out in 2009.
American Rust: Broken Justice, as the new season is called, is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.