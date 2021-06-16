Showtime To Debut 'American Rust' Series in September

Showtime has set a Sept. 12 date for its new dramas series American Rust, the network said Wednesday.

The nine-episode series, starring Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) and Maura Tierney (Your Honor), follows a compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town investigating a murder who has to decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves, according to network executives.

American Rust also stars Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga and Rob Yang. Daniels and Dan Futterman (Capote) serve as executive producers of the series, which is based on a Philipp Meyer novel.