Showtime Picks Up ‘American Gigolo’ Series

Showtime has picked up drama American Gigolo, what it calls a “present-day reimagining” of the 1980 film. Jon Bernthal stars, David Hollander directs, and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, is an executive producer.

Paul Schrader directed the movie and Richard Gere starred.

Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the series alongside Bruckheimer, while Bernthal is a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he's been arrested for murder and is struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison. He is also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, played by Gretchen Mol.

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment. “Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American Gigolo. Writer/director David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”

Rosie O’Donnell plays homicide Detective Sunday, Lizzie Brocheré portrays sex work ring heiress Isabelle, and Gabriel LaBelle plays a younger version of Julian named Johnny.