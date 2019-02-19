Netflix Cancels ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Punisher’

Netflix has canceled the Marvel TV series Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Krysten Ritter stars in Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal stars in The Punisher.

A third and final season of Jessica Jones will premiere later this year. Season two of The Punisher premiered in January.

Melissa Rosenberg runs the show on Jessica Jones. Steve Lightfoot is the showrunner on The Punisher.

The cancellations spell the end of the five-year Netflix-Marvel TV partnership. Luke Cage and Iron Fist were canceled in the fall after two seasons and Daredevil was cut after three seasons in November. Jeph Loeb heads up Marvel TV.

