Netflix Cancels ‘Friends From College’

Comedy Friends From College has been cancelled by Netflix. The show, which stars Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage and Cobie Smulders, lasted for two seasons.

The series focuses on a group of Harvard grads navigating their 40s in New York. Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco created the show.

Season two started Jan. 11. It had eight episodes.

"We're grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show,” said Netflix. “We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner."