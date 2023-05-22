‘American Idol’ Crowns New Champ

American Idol has named its season six champion. The three-hour season finale ran May 21, and as it concluded, Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi was voted the winner.

Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough were the finalists. Tongi, 18, sings a mix of pop and folk with an island vibe. He's from Kahuku, Hawaii. Danielle, 21, sings a mix of country and gospel and is from Georgia. Stough, 18, is a country singer from Mississippi.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are judges. All three performed in the finale. The guest performers in the finale included Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Lauren Daigle and Pitbull.

Tongi and Blunt dueted on the song “Monsters,” about a son saying goodbye to his dying father. Tongi, who lost his father recently, broke down during the performance.

Former judge Keith Urban performed as well, and mentored the three finalists. Urban was a judge in seasons 12-15.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, former VP and general manager of KGMB-KHNL Honolulu, said on Twitter, “It is a proud day for Hawai’i, and all of the residents of Kahuku especially. For Iam and his family this is a very special life changing event that he has proven he deserves with his tremendous talent and even bigger heart! Mahalo @wtongi … you have made us all so very proud!”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, who is the showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec producing for 19 Entertainment.